WHO declares international emergency over Ebola Outbreak in Congo and Uganda

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New-Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

At least 80 deaths have been reported till date.

In a statement, the WHO said the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, and advised against the closure of international borders.

Health authorities said the outbreak is linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments.

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However, it warned that data collected so far captured increasing trends and clusters of deaths that pointed to “a potentially much larger outbreak than what is currently being detected and reported”.

Ebola spreads through contact with bodily fluids and can cause severe and often fatal illness. Most of the cases have been reported in Congo, with two cases confirmed in neighboring Uganda.

Officials first detected the outbreak in Congo’s eastern Ituri province near the borders with Uganda and South Sudan.