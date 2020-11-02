WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Self-Quarantines After Covid-19 Contact

Geneva: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced that he was self-quarantining after he was “identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19”.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, he said: “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.”

In another message on Twitter, the WHO chief said that it was “critically important that we all comply with health guidance”.

“This is how we will break chains of Covid-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” Ghebreyesus said.

“My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together.”

The Eritrean, who is a graduate of the University of London and the University of Nottingham, is the first non-physician and the first African to become chief of the WHO.

His announcement comes as the overall number of global coronavirus cases as of Monday morning has reached 46,420,940, while the death toll stood at 1,199,501, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,199,523 and 230,934.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,184,082, while the country’s death toll soared to 122,111.

(IANS)