Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) validated the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use on Tuesday . It is the second vaccine of China that received the green light of WHO.

WHO gave the countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities an assurance that it meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing. The vaccine is being produced by the Beijing-based pharmaceutical company.

Earlier, Sinopharm became the first Chinese vaccine to be approved by WHO.

According to UN health agency, two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of Covid-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine.

“The world desperately needs multiple COVID-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Health Products.

WHO has already listed the Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India, Astra Zeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use.