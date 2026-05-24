White House shooting suspect dies in hospital

Advertisement

Washington DC: A suspect involved in a shooting near the White House was shot after opening fire on a US Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday night (local time), according to CBS News and a Secret Service spokesperson. He later died in hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached the checkpoint, pulled a weapon out of his bag and began firing on officers.

The Secret Service officers also opened fire and struck the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, as per CBS News. His name has not been released.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire, but it was unclear whether the bystander was hit by gunfire from the suspect or the officers. The bystander’s condition was not immediately provided.

The US Secret Service in its statement said, “Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.”

“Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire. No injuries were sustained by officers. The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” it further read.

Advertisement

US Speaker Mike Johnson lauded the work by the secret service.

Assistant to the President, Steven Cheung said that US President Donald Trump was working when the incident happened and is still working.

In a post on X, Cheung said, “President Trump is working at 8:00 PM. Can’t stop, won’t stop.”

Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin lauded the work by Secret Service Officers and said, “I am closely monitoring the shooting incident near the White House and will update the public as we have more information. Tonight’s shooting is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day. I am thankful for the bravery and swift action of the Secret Service officers involved. Thankfully, no officers were harmed.”

(Source: ANI)