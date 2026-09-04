White House launches video games promoting trump Agenda

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USA: The White House has debuted a website where players can play five retro-inspired video games to demonstrate President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The games-inlcuding “Rio Run,” a border-wall chase game, and “Build the Wall,” a Tetris-themed construction game.

It promotes the President’s border policy among other issues, the latter’s features border czar Tom Homan chasing migrants down the Rio Grande as opponents.

The White House promoted the launch on social media with a video using a modified MAGA logo styled after the branding of video-game company Sega.

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It’s not the only controversial policy presented, either-another game demonstrates the rollout and effects of Trump Accounts, and another shows off healthcare and other policy successes.

The White House touted the website with a new MAGA-esque logo and gaming-themed social media graphics.

The critics say that turning deportation and immigrant enforcement into games is a shameful abuse of serious social matters.

The website comes as the Trump administration continues to expand its immigration enforcement and deportation efforts, making the use of gaming as a political communication tool particularly contentious.

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