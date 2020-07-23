coronavirus in white house
Photo: IANS

White House cafeteria employee tests COVID-19 positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: US administration officials were alerted after a cafeteria employee on White House grounds tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to news reports.

Both NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday that Ike’s Eatery, located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and the New Executive Office Building’s cafeteria have been temporarily shut down, The Hill news website reported.

An email alerting employees of the positive case reportedly advises that risk of transmission is low due to precautions in place, including gloves and masks.

Three Trump administration officials also told NBC News that the White House is conducting contact tracing after a cafeteria worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Inputs from IANS)

 

You might also like
World

6.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Tibet

World

Global COVID-19 Cases Breaches 15.1 Million Mark, Fatalities Rise To 621,890

Nation

India is emerging as a land of opportunities, says PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

World

US asks China to shut its consulate in Houston in 72 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.