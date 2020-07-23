Washington: US administration officials were alerted after a cafeteria employee on White House grounds tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to news reports.

Both NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday that Ike’s Eatery, located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and the New Executive Office Building’s cafeteria have been temporarily shut down, The Hill news website reported.

An email alerting employees of the positive case reportedly advises that risk of transmission is low due to precautions in place, including gloves and masks.

Three Trump administration officials also told NBC News that the White House is conducting contact tracing after a cafeteria worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Inputs from IANS)