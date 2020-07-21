Whether he knows or not, Trump will leave White House says Nancy Pelosi

Whether he knows or not, Trump will leave White House says Nancy Pelosi

Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that President Donald Trump, “whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving” the White House, despite the latter’s refusal to commit to the 2020 election results, the media reported.

Speaking to MSNBC News on Monday, the veteran Democrat said that “there is a process”, referring to presidential elections and the Constitutional mechanism for putting their winners into the White House.

“It has nothing to do with a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there,” she added.

Pelosi’s comments came a day after Trump in a Fox News interview said that he would not commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election scheduled to be held on November 3.

During Monday’s MSNBC interview, Pelosi also suggested that voters, as well as the Constitution, would lead to Trump departing the office in January 2021.

“Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” she said.

“Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the US.”

The remarks also come as a new poll revealed that Trump was 15 points behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday which revealed a close margin, 54 per cent for Biden and 44 per cent for Trump, was the fifth consecutive high-quality national poll that showed the former Vice President ahead of Trump by 10 points or more, reports Politico news.

Of the nine such polls conducted since the second half of June, Biden has led Trump by double digits in seven of them.

Regarding the poll numbers, the President said during the Fox News interview that they were “fake”.

(Inputs from IANS)