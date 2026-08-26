What Triggered Nepal’s Devastating Flash Flood? Ice-Rock Avalanche Suspected, Watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: What Triggered Nepal’s Devastating Flash Flood? Ice-Rock Avalanche has suspected to be the reason as per preliminary analysis.

Nature’s fury has struck the Nepal-Tibet border region, triggering a massive flash flood and landslides that have washed away houses, roads and bridges. Many people have died and hundreds are missing, including Indians who were on the Mansarovar Yatra.

The worst impact is in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, along the China-Tibet border. Rescue operations by the Nepal Tourism Board are in full swing.

The big question now is what triggered such a sudden deluge in the Koshi and Trishuli rivers?

Speaking to Kalinga TV, Geochemist Professor Dr. Gyan Ranjan Tripathy said preliminary information points to an ice-rock avalanche blocking a tributary river. A large amount of rock and sediment blocked the flow, creating a temporary dam. The massive water build-up at an elevation of 5,000-6,000 meters in the high Himalayas then burst, unleashing flash floods with enormous stream power into the Trishuli, a tributary of the Gandak.

“This is different from a normal flood caused by heavy rainfall,” Dr. Tripathy explained.

Experts are also probing a possible earthquake link. An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded around 8:30 am, about 25 km north of Kathmandu near the Nepal-China border. Though not very intense, it could have triggered the blockage that led to the flood an hour later. The possibility of an ice avalanche, earthquake and GLOF is being investigated.

Advertisement

On the question of human interference, Dr. Tripathy said the fragile Himalayan ecosystem is under stress.”The Himalayas are still in a mountain-building process and are tectonically very active. Extensive construction by China in the upper Himalayan region of Tibet – cutting mountains for settlements, border walls and infrastructure – is disturbing the natural process,” he said.

He pointed out that the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge, which was also damaged in the flood, is located exactly at the site of the disaster.

Dr. Tripathy noted this is not the first such incident. In 2025, the same area witnessed a similar flood due to sudden glacial lake outburst near the Friendship Bridge.

“Nepal is in the prime, uppermost Himalayan region. Even small changes can cause huge damage due to high stream power. Natural damage is possible, but we as a civilization should not enhance natural factors with construction. We need to be careful, research every aspect of mountain regions and maintain proper documentation,” he said.

He stressed that repeated flash floods in the same region are a matter of serious concern and require in-depth research to determine if natural causes are being amplified by human activities.

Watch the video here: