West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts ‘precision strikes’ on military targets in Iran

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it is carrying out “precise strikes” on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles toward Israel.

The IDF noted that the strikes are being conducted in response to “relentless attacks” from Iran and its proxies since October 7, adding that Israel has the “right and the duty to respond.”

The Israeli military said, “The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil.”

“Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond,” it added.

The IDF stated its “defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized,” and that it “will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.”

In a brief video statement, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced that there are no changes to instructions given to people at this time, as strikes are being conducted in Iran, The Times of Israel reported.

Expressing Israel’s preparedness in attack and defence, Hagari said, “The IDF is fully prepared in attack and defence. We are following the developments from Iran and its proxies in the region,” according to The Times of Israel report.

He further said, “We are conducting a continuous assessment of the situation in the home front, and at this stage, there is no change in the instructions of the Home Front Command. You must continue to be alert, and obey the guidelines of the Home Front Command.”

He stated that further updates will be provided as needed.

While sharing the brief video statement of Hagari on X, IDF stated, “In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel–right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.”

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th–on seven fronts–including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” it added.

The IDF’s statement comes after multiple reports on social media claimed that at least five explosions were heard near Iran’s capital, Tehran. There is no official comment from Iranian authorities on the blasts.

The conflict in the Middle East has continued to rage ever since Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

The attack opened up on multiple fronts with Houthis from Yemen and Hezbollah from Lebanon — considered ‘proxies’ of Iran — getting involved in the conflict. Iran got directly involved in the conflict when it fired around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel on October 1.

Since then, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several other top leaders vowed to retaliate against Tehran.

The attack comes on the heels of the assassination of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar. Prior to him, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah were also assassinated. Iran, on both occasions, had vowed to take revenge on Israel.

(Inputs from ANI)