Weekend Curfew Lifted, Indian Embassy Advises Students To Head To Kiev Railway Station

New Delhi: The weekend curfew has been lifted in the Ukraine capital paving the way for the stranded Indian nationals to move to the safe and secure locations amidst intense fighting between the Armies of Russia and Ukraine from the past five days.

“Weekend curfew lifted in Kiev. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine conveyed through social media.

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in the early hours of Thursday after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations and posing a serious danger to the Indian citizens residing there. Since then, India, at the nick of time, began evacuating its citizens from the war-torn region.

The Embassy further informed that Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian citizens in the war-torn country’s areas where a curfew has been imposed were advised not to venture towards railway stations until and unless the curfew is lifted.

“Based on the latest input, intense fighting is underway in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kiev. It is reiterated, Indian Nationals in these cities, and other cities wherever curfew has been applied, are NOT advised to venture towards railway stations until curfew has been lifted and considerable civilian movement is renewed,” the Sunday’s advisory read.

It further said that Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on a first come first serve basis at the Railway Station and for which tickets are not required.

The Embassy added it is closely monitoring the developing situation especially in eastern regions of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, to end the bloodshed, Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River. As per latest reports, the Ukrainian delegation is now in Belarus and the talks are expected to start soon.