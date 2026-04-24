We have complete control… For Iran to shoot at Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain: President Donald Trump

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New Delhi: President Donald Trump gives his statement on US found a gift from China to Iran and how long will the west Asian conflict continue.

President Trump views on how long the conflict will go, “How many years was Vietnam?… I took the country out militarily in the first 4 weeks. Now what we are doing is sitting back and seeing what deal. If they dont want to make a deal, then I will finish it up militarily with the other 25% targets. We have hit 78% of the targets that we wanted to hit… It is amazing what we have done… You know who is under time pressure? They are.

“If they dont get their oil moving, their whole oil infrastructure is going to explode because they have no place to store it. Because they have no place to store it, if they have to stop it, something happens underground that essentially renders it in very poor shape, and you never recover fully… They have a matter of days before that event takes place…”

“I am not under any pressure whatsoever… Our ships are locked and loaded, and they are ready to go… They are very disorganised right now… 8 young women were going to be executed yesterday afternoon at 6 o clock. I asked them, call it a favour or just a moral request, that they not be executed.”

“They came back with an answer that they will not be executing them… They are releasing 4 of them very shortly, and they are going to keep 4 of them in jail for a period of one month and release them. So they will not be executed.”

And he states on US found a gift from China to Iran in which he says, “”That is very top secret… What we have done with the blockade is amazing, and nobody gets through. Nobody wants to get through; nobody’s trying… We have complete control… For Iran to shoot at Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, all the different places, they shot, nobody expected that.

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“They thought they would shoot at Israel at all fairness, but you didn’t expect they would be shooting at numerous other countries. I think it was a big mistake. If they’re putting mines down, it’s a big mistake for them, I will say….”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | On how long the West Asia conflict will go on for, US President Donald Trump says, “…How many years was Vietnam?… I took the country out militarily in the first 4 weeks. Now what we are doing is sitting back and seeing what deal. If they dont want to make a deal,… pic.twitter.com/1MCk5kIGhl — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

#WATCH | On his statement that the US found a gift from China to Iran, US President Donald Trump says, “That is very top secret… What we have done with the blockade is amazing, and nobody gets through. Nobody wants to get through; nobody’s trying… We have complete control…… pic.twitter.com/8XHXm2s2Aq — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026