WATCH: Video of last moments of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar

New Delhi: Israel on Thursday killed Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, 62, in a Gaza operation, the visual of the last moments has gone viral. In a social media post, Israel Defense Force (IDF) wrote “Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar.”

The Israeli Defence Forces reported killing Sinwar in an operation in southern Gaza. Sinwar’s death is viewed as a major success for Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the war would continue despite Sinwar’s death. There was no immediate response from Hamas regarding Sinwar’s killing. Sinwar had taken over as Hamas leader after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Yahya Sinwar was the chief architect of the October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. Middle East Security expert Jonathan Lord suggested that Sinwar’s death could offer an “off-ramp” to the current crisis. He expressed hope that new leadership might seek to end the conflict with Sinwar out of the way. Lord said that Khaled Meshaal, who ran Hamas from 2004 to 2017, is considered to be the frontrunner after Sinwar’s death.

Raw footage of Sinwar’s last moments, WATCH: