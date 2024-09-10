The news is by your side.

Watch: Truck plunges into river after bridge collapse in Vietnam

By Abhilasha
bridge collapse in Vietnam

Vietnam: In a chilling incident, a busy bridge collapsed in northern Vietnam after being hit by Super Typhoon Yagi on Saturday and the entire incident has been captured where the Phong Chau Bridge, connecting Lam Thao and Tam Nong districts, collapsed and a truck plunged into the Red River and is going rounds in social media.

In the video, it showed the truck is almost on the edge of the bridge and in a blink of an eye the structure collapses and the vehicle plunges into the river. However, a man riding a motorcycle manages to brake and stop his two-wheeler at a safe distance.

The BBC cited Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc saying that as many as 10 cars and two scooters fell into the Red River as the Phong Chau bridge collapsed.

At least three people have been rescued from the river so far.

At least 44 of those who died were killed in landslides and flash floods after Super typhoon Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm hit Vietnam.

Also Read: Typhoon Yagi Leaves 59 Dead, Several Feared Missing In Vietnam

 

