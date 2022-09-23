Watch: Shocking video of crocodile attacking its keeper during live show!

Of the things that human beings fear the most, crocodile would definitely feature somewhere at the top. Their strong bites and sharp teeth make them extremely dangerous as well. As a matter of fact, saltwater crocodiles found in northern Africa are said to have the strongest bite force in the animal kingdom. They can slam their jaws shut with a force of 3,700 pounds per square inch (psi). This is equivalent to 16,460 newtons of force. Imagine that much force clamping down on a part of your body! In a terrifying video that has gone viral lately exactly that happens, when a crocodile can be seen attacking its keeper during a live show.

Sean le Clus, manager of Crocodile Creek farm in the KwaZulu Natal province was attacked by one of the Nile crocodiles he was using during a live show. The handler was casually sitting on the back of the giant 16-feet long crocodile and telling the tourists about the animal’s teeth. The beast called Hannibal, a 78 year old, 660 kg, 4.5m male crocodile is part of an ‘educational display’ in the farm.

There is an initial warning sign in the video as well an initial warning when the other crocodile in the enclosure , a female named July lunges at Le Clus, a few seconds before the attack by Hannibal. However, Le Clus just goes ahead with the show, proceeding to sit on Hannibal’s back, getting up and standing next to him. He continued entertaining the tourists. Out of nowhere, Hannibal suddenly lunges at Le Clus, and bites him on the hip.

The handler, who has cared for Hannibal for more than 30 years, had to wriggle and push himself out of the beast’s five-inch long teeth, which sank into his thigh.

