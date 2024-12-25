WATCH: Plane crash in Kazakhstan, claims 42 life, 25 rescued alive

New Delhi(Update): As many as 42 people died in a horrifying plane crash in Aktau of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. According to sources, around 25 people have been rescued from the plane crash site till now. Rescue operation is ongoing.



A plane crash in Kazakhstan has taken place on Wednesday. There were as many as 72 people on board when it crashed. The incident took place in the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

According to reports, the plane belonged to Azerbaijan Airlines and was enroute from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya but had to be diverted due to fog. It has been reported by Russian news agencies that, there were more than 60 Russians on board.

There were 67 people and five crew members in total that is 72 people on board. It is further suspected that the crash was caused due to an alleged bird hit. The rescue operation has been initiated. The video of the entire crash has gone viral on various social media platforms.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited on the plane crash in Kazakhstan.

WATCH THE PLANE CRASH VISUAL HERE: