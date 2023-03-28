Watch: Nine Miners in Congo escape from collapsed gold mine

Atleast nine Congolese miners emerged out of a collapsed mine in Nyango, Congo and they had a miraculous escape.

The video has been shared by the news agency Reuters on Twitter shows two men digging out the muddy slope. In the video we can see a man is removing the sand and a miner is coming out. The rescue worker then swiftly removes more sand and one by one miners are seen emerging out.

There was sheer joy among the onlookers and were crying out in joy.

According to Reuters, nine Congolese miners escaped from the mine, which collapsed after heavy rain. “A video showing nine Congolese miners unexpectedly popping out of a collapsed gold mine and tumbling down a steep slope as onlookers cry out in joy has gone viral in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a rare happy ending to an all-too-common story,” read the caption of the clip.

A video showing nine Congolese miners unexpectedly popping out of a collapsed gold mine and tumbling down a steep slope as onlookers cry out in joy has gone viral, in a rare happy ending pic.twitter.com/Y4WF4v0uc7 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2023

After the video was shared on social platform, the clip has amassed more than 2.52 lakh views on Twitter with 200 retweets and 764 likes.