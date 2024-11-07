WATCH: Muslim girl claims to be USA President Donald Trump’s daughter

In a shocking incident and a viral video a Muslim girl claimed to be USA President Donald Trump’s daughter. She said this clearly in a press interaction.

The Pakistani girl claimed to be Donald Trump’s daughter and said clearly in Hindi and then in Urdu that she’s a Muslim and Punjabi, but her father is Trump. The girl further added that, Melania didn’t treat her well, so her mother brought her back to Pakistan.

The social media has been flooded with her videos and internet is amused. Her videos have been shared widely and people have commented in thousands.

X users wrote interesting comments such as, “When you think you have heard and seen all … Meet Trump’s Local Daughter 🤨.”

“Pakistani girl claims to be Donald Trump‘s daughter, asserting she has proof to back her claim,” said another X user.

“Now a Pakistani girl claims to be Donald Trump’s daughter, saying in Urdu that she’s a Muslim and Punjabi, but her father is Trump. She adds that Melania didn’t treat her well, so her mother brought her back to Pakistan. This video, never gets old #TrumpKiAulaad,” posted another X user.

Watch Video Here: