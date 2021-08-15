Watch: Man gets out of cave after 20 years for COVID-19 jab, urges others to get vaccinated

Belgrade: At a time when people are still afraid to take the corona vaccine, an old man lives in a cave on top of the Stara Planina Mountains in southern Serbia reportedly came out of the cave almost after 20 years for the COVID jab.

The man, identified as Panta Petrovic, has been reportedly living in the cave with an aim to avoid society and its lifestyle.

However, Petrovic decided to take the vaccine after learning about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its causes, and measures.

There is no doubt that he is the perfect example of social distancing, but Petrovic has now got jabbed for COVID-19 and has urged others to take the vaccine.

Before moving to the cave, the 70-year-old man, who was working as a labourer, donated all his money to the community by funding the construction of three small bridges in the town.

Nowadays, Petrovic gets help from the Serbian government, but he relies on food donations and supplies for his animals.