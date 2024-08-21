Watch: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker dances with students during event in Chennai

Indian star shooter who brought two Olympic medals home, Manu Bhaker was recently seen dancing with students during an event in Tamil Nadu. In a video going viral over the internet, Manu can be seen shaking legs with students to Kala Chasma song during the launch of Velammal’s Vision for Olympic medal 2032 in Chennai.

It is worth mentioning here that the 22-year-old shooter has become a star sensation of the nation for her unique shooting skills. Manu Bhaker become the first athlete in the history of independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics edition. The only Indian athlete who has done so before is Norman Pritchard won two silver medals in athletics during the 1900 Games.

During the felicitation event, Manu said, “My journey, coming from the Tokyo Olympics, it was very difficult for me to be confident again. I was world number two, but I did not do good in it.”

“I know the taste of losing and then winning. It’s the beauty of sports. One competition you lose, and you can win the other. But, it would only happen if you put in hard work,” she further added.

The 22-year-old is also the first-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. She might have clinched Silver, but narrowly missed it by a margin of just 0.1 points to South Korea’s Kim Yeji. She received a grand welcome at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after she landed back in the country after making history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning two medals.

