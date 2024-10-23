Watch! Girl carries injured sister on her back in Gaza, says ” I cant walk anymore

Gaza: In a very heartbreaking video, a girl was seen carrying her injured younger sister on her back on the streets of gaza in search of hospital. A video has surfaced.

In the video, the girl was seen carrying her younger sister on the streets of Gaza and was completely exhausted. A passerby seeing the girl, asked where she was heading, to which the girl replied, ” I want her leg treated.” She was asked why she has been walking, she replied, we dont have a car and she was trying to reach Al Bureij Park where she can find a hospital and get her sister treated. The girl in the video says, ” I cant walk anymore.”

The man who was filming the video, asked her to give her a ride to their destination. During the car ride, the man asked the younger sister. Do you love your sister because she was carrying you, She just simply nodded. After reaching the destination, the elder sister carried her younger one on her back and walked to hospital.

The video has been shared on X platform by WearthePeace, with a caption, ” A Palestinian little girl was found walking and carrying her little sister to take her to the hospital for treatment. End the genocide. End the occupation.

A Palestinian little girl was found walking and carrying her little sister to take her to the hospital for treatment. End the genocide. End the occupation. pic.twitter.com/CwzFZT6I2x — WearThePeace (@WearThePeaceCo) October 21, 2024

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, around 17,000 children have died in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.