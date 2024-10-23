Watch: Donald Trump interaction with Indian-Origin couple at McDonalds will melt your heart

Washington: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump visited a McDonald’s and served french fries while he was campaigning in Pennsylvania, he had a beautiful interaction with an Indian-Origin couple.

Trump was seen wearing a black-and-yellow apron over his white shirt and red tie as he served fries and interacted with customers.

While he was working at the counter, suddenly the Indian-origin couple greeted him with a cheerful “namaste” and the expressed their gratitude to him and said him, “Thank you, Mr. President!”

“You made it possible for ordinary people like us to be here,” the Indian-origin man told Mr Trump. He continued to express gratitude and repeatedly called Mr Trump “Mr President”. At the end, the lady sitting next to the man also quipped, “Thank you for taking the bullet for us”.

The video has gone viral and has been shared by user Hodge Twins on their social media platform X and wrote, “Listen to this Indian dude that pulls up. All Americans love Trump.”

Here is the Video

Listen to this Indian dude that pulls up All Americans love Trump pic.twitter.com/x0RHCP6OtI — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 20, 2024

After the video has surfaced on social media, the clip has accumulated nearly 8 million views.