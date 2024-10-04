WATCH: 5-yr-old suffers cardiac arrest on Disney ride, family narrates heart rendering ordeal

Florida (USA): In a shocking incident, a rollercoaster ride turned into a nightmare for a Florida based family. Their five-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on Disney ride.

The family posted their entire ordeal via a post on Instagram, “This past week has been a rollercoaster for our family. Rollercoaster being the key word. Saturday while at Disney our son passed out during a ride,” they wrote.

Further to the utter shock, “Come to find out he wasn’t breathing and started going into seizures. Christine Tagle started CPR along with chest compressions. We were able to find another couple to help us get our son breathing again. Thank you Melissa Lynn Peters and Terry. We are forever grateful. Ernesto was shocked with an AED and transported to the ER where the medical staff was able to stabilize him.”

“After what seemed like hours he was transferred to AdventHealth in Orlando via helicopter. Test after test was performed to find out the cause and future prevention. We were not sure if he would be ok when he woke. Brain damage? Heart damage? The unknown was the worst part. Finally they determined it was CPVT and he would need surgery and an EV-ICD placed. Ernesto was then transferred again via helicopter to St Joseph’s in Tampa where they conducted surgery yesterday afternoon,” said the family after the cardiac arrest on Disney ride.

“I’m happy to say that Ernesto is doing well after surgery with no signs of brain or heart damage. Even better this warrior is already home and already asking to ride his motorcycle., the elated family wrote. “We love you so much Ernesto, brother, ET3. You are our miracle child. So many more details but I’m getting teary eyed just writing this post.”

“Not all hero’s wear capes is so true in this story. Thank you for the prayers, positive vibes, thoughts, and encouraging words. Thank you to Jen Richert and Jack Richert for taking care of our Savannah girl. Thank you to Melissa, Terry and also all the Disney staff (Crista Funk) involved but most of all to my wife without hesitation to keep our son alive,” the family said.

“Get CPR certified or get a refresher course. You never know when you’ll need it,” The family requested as it signed off,

