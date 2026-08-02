Washington state declares state of emergency as wildfires scorch thousands of acres in Spokane

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Washington: Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide state of emergency and burn ban Saturday morning as an unprecedented wildfire crisis gripped the region, with active blazes scorching nearly 3,000 acres.

According to CNN, the emergency declarations followed a historic decision by the National Weather Service, which issued a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning across Central and Eastern Washington. Marking the first time such an alert has been invoked in the state, officials warned of severe fire weather driven by historically strong winds and low humidity.

CNN reported that the Washington Department of Natural Resources has cautioned that under these conditions, “new fires can grow out of control rapidly, our aircraft response may be limited by wind and smoke, and our already taxed wildland firefighters will be in more dangerous conditions.”

Governor Ferguson has also announced plans to survey the damage firsthand.

“I’ll be heading to Spokane Sunday morning to meet with responders and monitor the emergency response. My thoughts are with the first responders and all those under evacuation tonight. If you are in the area, please continue to be vigilant and follow directions of emergency personnel,” he wrote in a post on X.

At the centre of the ongoing emergency is the fast-moving Old Trails Fire in Spokane County. Fueled by extreme winds, the blaze has torn through nearly 3,000 acres, threatening roughly 4,000 buildings and forcing thousands of families to flee under heavy, smoke-choked skies, according to Washington State Forester George Geissler, CNN reported.

Emergency management officials issued mandatory Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders across multiple Spokane neighbourhoods, opening an emergency shelter at a community college.

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“When the sun sets and the sun rises in the morning, I think we’re going to be in shock to see some of the scenes that emerge out of there. You’ve got fires burning in towns. You’ve got level 3 evacuations like I haven’t seen before. This is a very dangerous and very complex series of events,” CNN reported Washington National Guard Major General Gent Welsh as saying.

Beyond residential zones, the relentless fire has pushed toward Riverside State Park and forced emergency evacuations at critical municipal infrastructure, including a local veterans’ hospital, a water reclamation facility, and a waste energy plant, CNN reported.

A concurrent blaze, the Fairview Fire, has compounded evacuation pressures in the county, alongside a rare county-level Fire Warning issued by the weather service.

According to CNN, the disaster has severely crippled local infrastructure. Avista Utilities reported at least 25 active outages cutting power to nearly 13,400 customers due to emergency shutoffs, while monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed widespread internet disruptions across fire-affected zones.

To bolster local containment and rescue operations, the Washington National Guard has mobilised units to assist with traffic control and evacuations, making an initial deployment of 30 personnel available alongside a broader manpower pool.

Statewide, firefighters are confronting 10 large active fires spanning over 200,000 acres. Crews from 14 states and an incoming Australian firefighting team have joined local forces to combat the historic surge, according to CNN.