War with US may flare up again: Iran’s Armed Forces

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Tehran: Sardar Asadi, Deputy Inspector of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters raised alarm on Saturday, saying that the country’s war with the US may flare up again, as reported by Fars News Agency.

Asadi said that the US does not adhere to any pact or agreement, as both countries teetered on a slippery ceasefire.

“The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created. The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans,” he said, as per Fars News Agency.

Meanwhile, Iran has inflicted unprecedented damage to US bases in various countries of the Gulf region, an investigative report by CNN revealed.

In Camp Buehring, Kuwait, where American soldiers had one of the biggest US military hubs in the Gulf, the once-bustling American micro-city in the desert is nearly empty and heavily damaged after a weeks-long barrage of Iranian missiles and drones, CNN reported.

Kuwait was one of many US military facilities in the oil-rich Arabian Peninsula targeted by Iran, even as the US and Israel attacked Iran’s defence capabilities. A CNN investigation found evidence of unprecedented destruction.

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Iran’s strikes damaged at least 16 US installations across eight countries. According to CNN, that is the majority of American military positions in the region, and some of them are virtually unusable now.

The US blockade in the Gulf of Oman and surrounding maritime routes has been claimed to have cost Iran nearly USD 4.8 billion in oil revenue, significantly tightening financial pressure on Tehran, according to a report by Axios citing Pentagon estimates.

The Department of War assessment suggests Iran has been denied close to USD 5 billion in oil earnings due to disruptions linked to US enforcement operations in the region, which officials say are targeting sanctioned maritime trade and energy exports.

The report comes amid ongoing tensions over shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil checkpoint.

(Source: ANI)