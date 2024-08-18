Volcano erupts after earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits eastern Russian coast

Advertisement

Moscow: The Shiveluch volcano erupted after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit eastern coast of Russia.

According to reports given by CNN, the ash column is rising as eight kilometers above the sea level. The volcano has released a gush lava. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

As per the reports given by the US Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.0 magnitude earthquake erupted at 55 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a death of about 30 miles.

The quake caused no “major damage.” However, buildings are being examined for potential damage, with special attention paid to social facilities, CNN reported, citing TASS.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry have not issued a tsunami warning due to the tremor. However, the US Tsunami Warning System had warned that “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km [approximately 186 miles] of the epicentre along the coasts of Russia.”

Residents of the region left their homes due to tremors. Furniture toppled and dishes were broken due to the earthquake, TASS reported.

According to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the aftershock occurred at 07:21 Kamchatka time (22:21 Moscow time) on Saturday. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7.