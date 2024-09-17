Vladimir Putin wants Russians to have sex during work breaks, Know why

New-Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly advised Russians to have sex at work, during their lunch and coffee breaks, to address the country’s declining birth rate, according to a report from Metro.

Russia is suffering from a fertility rate of just 1.5 children per woman significantly below the 2.1 rate required to maintain population stability.

“The preservation of the Russian people is our highest national priority,” Putin said, adding, “The fate of Russia depends on how many of us there will be. It is a question of national importance”, as reported by Metro.

In response to the alarming fertility statistics, Health Minister Dr Yevgeny Shestopalov has dismissed the argument that demanding work schedules prevent people from starting families. “Life flies by too quickly,” Shestopalov remarked, emphasising that even those working 12 to 14-hour days should use their breaks for procreation.

Notably, Russia’s birth rate has hit its lowest point since 1999, with the number of live births in June falling below 100,000. This drastic drop has raised concerns in Moscow about a severe population decline.