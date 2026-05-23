Viral ‘Donald Trump’ albino buffalo sold for Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh

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Dhaka : In a trade deal that has captured the internet’s attention, a rare albino buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” has been sold ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival.

The buffalo, which went viral across social media and local news outlets for its uncanny resemblance to the US President’s signature hairstyle, was raised at the Rabeya Agro Farm in Narayanganj, just outside the capital city of Dhaka.

According to the farm’s owner, Zia Uddin Mairda, the four-year-old animal is a rare albino variety featuring a distinct pinkish hue and a unique tuft of hair. Mridha purchased the buffalo ten months ago from the Rajshahi City Haat.

“Because of its hairstyle, my younger brother gave it this name,” Mairda told ANI. “And then it went viral, and many people came to see it. I am happy about that. This is just a symbolic name… we gave it this name out of affection and love.”

Rabeya Agro Farm is located near the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka, in the district town of Narayanganj. At this farm, buffaloes and cows are raised for sacrifice during Eid.

Among them, there is one buffalo whose face, with its hairstyle, closely resembles that of US President Donald Trump.

Mairda mentioned that the buffalo is 4 years old and it is a breed of albino variety.

“Actually, it is an albino buffalo, whose colour is pinkish. Pinkish type. That’s why it’s rare and unique”, Mairda said.

After that, the owner’s younger brother named it Donald Trump, and as a result, this became viral on social media and various news outlets.

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“Actually, my buffalo that went viral, named “Donald Trump”… I bought it ten months ago from the Rajshahi City Haat”, Mairda said.

“Because of its hairstyle, my younger brother gave it this name. And then it went viral, and many people came to see it. I am happy about that”, he said.

“This is just a symbolic name. Actually, a human and an animal can never be compared or equated. It’s a symbolic name, and we gave it this name out of affection and love”, the farm owner said.

The viral celebrity was sold on a live-weight basis to a trader in the historic Old Dhaka region.

“I sold it to have already taken delivery of it. Its price was 550 Taka per kg. It was sold on a live-weight basis at 550 Taka per kg”, Zia Uddin Mairda, the owner of Rabeya Agro Farm, told ANI.

“Weight of it approximately 700 kg”, he added.

The buyer, identified as Mohammad Shoron from the Jinjira (Rasulpur) area, purchased the buffalo specifically for the traditional Qurbani (sacrifice) during Eid al-Adha.

The ANI correspondent went to the home of Mohammad Shoron in the Jinjira, Rasulpur area to see the buffalo. However, he refused to show it and said that they had not received the delivery yet.

Apparently, due to it going viral, the buyer is trying to hide the buffalo to avoid various troubles.

(ANI)

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