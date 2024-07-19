Violence breaks out in UK’s Leeds, bus torched, overturns police car

Leeds: A massive violence broke out in UK’s Leeds as angry rioters set a double-decker bus ablaze, smashed windows and overturned a police car. No injuries have been reported so far.

The residents in Leeds have been urged to stay at home and a large number of police have been deployed to Harehills. The West Yorkshire Police have called it a “serious disorder incident.”

The violence broke out in Harehills, about 1.6km (1 mile) northeast of the Leeds city centre.

Taking to X, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote, “I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society. My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated.”

The reason behind the violence is yet to be ascertained.