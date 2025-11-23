Vietnam floods: Over 90 people dead, many missing

Advertisement

Hanoi: The toll from flooding in Vietnam has risen to 102 people dead or missing, with thousands of homes inundated or destroyed, according to disaster authorities, local media reported on Sunday.

Relentless rain and floods that have lashed across the central and Central Highlands regions of Vietnam since late October have caused exceptionally severe damage, according to Vietnam News Agency.

The country’s environment ministry was quoted as saying by the media outlet that over 12 people are still unaccounted for, a significant increase compared to 24 hours before – Saturday morning updates had the toll at 55 deaths and 13 missing.

The updated toll shows 90 confirmed fatalities, with 63 deaths in the Dak Lak Province, while Khanh Hoa reported 14 deaths and Lam Dong recorded five fatalities.

Several locations on national highways remained blocked on Sunday due to flooding or landslides, according to the environment ministry, and some sections of railways were still suspended.

Houses remained without electricity and forecasters have predicted very heavy rain in Hue, Da Nang and eastern Quang Ngai Province from November 23 to 25 with totals of 60 to 120mm and, in some areas, more than 250mm.

The environment ministry estimated economic losses of USD 343 million across five provinces due to the floods, and authorities expect the figure to rise as assessments continue when floods have eased.

Rivers in Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa and the Dong Nai basin are receding but remain high. Flooding continues in parts of Dak Lak where four communes and wards, including Hoa Xuan, Dong Hoa, Hoa Thinh and Hoa My remain underwater.

Agriculture has taken a massive hit, with 80,825 hectares of crops and 117,067 hectares of perennial plants ruined. More than 3.23 million livestock and poultry have died or been swept away, the local media reported.

Transport networks remain fragmented. While National Highway 1 has reopened, 12 locations on other highways are still blocked by landslides or deep water. Six railway sections remain closed, VNA reported.

