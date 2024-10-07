Victor Ambros and Gray Ruvkun gets Nobel Prize 2024 for Medicine

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024 has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gray Ruvkan at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

The genius duo have discovered microRNA and its role in regulating gene expression after transcription.

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for the discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.

The prize includes cash award of 11 million Swedish Kronor (around Rs 8.3 cr).