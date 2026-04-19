Vice President Radhakrishnan Meets Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

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Colombo: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, met the country’s Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Premadasa. Discussions were held on deepening the bilateral partnership, along with strengthening the people-to-people ties between the countries.

In a series of posts on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya hosted the Vice President Radhakrishnan.

“Recalling the shared civilizational heritage between the two countries, the leaders discussed the importance of further strengthening the bilateral ties including people-to-people bonds”, he added.

In another post, the MEA spokesperson said that LoP Sajith Premadasa called on the Vice President and both leaders discussed further strengthening India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties.

VP Radhakrishnan on Sunday also called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Jaiswal said in a post on X that the leaders held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India -Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history and cultural values.

Vice President reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy and to further strengthen our cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

“The discussions also focused on various initiatives, including the Indian Housing Project and projects being implemented under the USD 450 mn package for areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka,” he said.

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According to the MEA, the 2-day visit (April 19-20) includes meetings with Sri Lanka’s top leadership and engagements with the Indian-origin Tamil community. The visit is part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach under its Neighbourhood First policy.

According to Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, the Vice President will also engage directly with communities in Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka’s picturesque up-country tea-growing region, where a large section of the Indian-origin Tamil community resides.

There, he will visit settlements developed under India’s Housing Project Phase III, which has already constructed 4,000 houses, with an additional 10,000 currently underway.

The visit is expected to see the Vice President interact with Indian-origin Tamil families, visit housing projects, and also tour the Seetha Temple in Nuwara Eliya.

Welcoming the visit, the President of the Lanka India Business Association, Santosh Menon, told ANI, “I consider this a significant and important moment in the history of the relationship between the two countries. As you know, in the recent past, India and Sri Lanka’s relationship has been at its best.”

Furthermore, on VP Radhakrishnan’s visit to Sri Lanka, President of the Indian CEO Forum (ICF) in Sri Lanka, Kishore Reddy, expressed happiness, saying, “We are very happy as his visit is going to strengthen people-to-people ties as well as the business and economic relationship that India already has. With his visit, the ties between India and Sri Lanka are going to get strengthened…India has always assisted Sri Lanka in all the calamities, including the recent Cyclone Ditwah and the present crisis as well.”

The MEA has described Sri Lanka as a key partner under India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR framework, noting that the visit will further reinforce centuries-old civilisational ties and deepen the enduring people-to-people relationship between the two nations.

(ANI)

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