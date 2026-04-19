Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addresses the members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka

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Colombo: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka today. He was also facilitated at the program.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, met the country’s Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Premadasa. Discussions were held on deepening the bilateral partnership, along with strengthening the people-to-people ties between the countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs has described Sri Lanka as a key partner under India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR framework, noting that the visit will further reinforce centuries-old civilisational ties and deepen the enduring people-to-people relationship between the two nations.

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#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addresses the members of the Indian diaspora, in Colombo. https://t.co/LqoBw04W6A pic.twitter.com/7tCMXzSQvS — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2026

Also Read: Vice President Radhakrishnan Meets Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya to Strengthen Bilateral Relations