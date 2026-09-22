V4 nations back India’s bid for permanent UN Security Council seat

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New York: India’s campaign for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) received fresh support from the four-member Visegrád Group (V4) during the first V4-India foreign ministers’ meeting in New York.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, who hosted the meeting, said the four V4 countries: Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Czechia — agreed that India should have a permanent place on the UN Security Council.

He described India as an important country of the Global South and an emerging power in the Indo-Pacific.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described the meeting as a significant new format for cooperation.

The countries agreed to hold annual foreign ministers’ meetings and establish an annual business forum to strengthen economic ties.

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The discussions also covered cooperation in technology and innovation, defence, space, connectivity, research and education, along with people-to-people exchanges.

The ministers also exchanged views on major international developments, including the Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Gulf.

India has long sought reform of the UN Security Council and a permanent seat on the body.

The current permanent members are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The V4 comprises the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

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