Uyghur Organisations raise alarm over phishing attacks, fake staff claims

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Munich : The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (UZDM) have strongly condemned a recent wave of phishing attacks, impersonation attempts, slander campaigns, and other malicious communications targeting their organisations, partners, and prominent Uyghur leaders.

According to the press release issued by the World Uyghur Congress, several individuals in recent weeks have falsely claimed to represent the WUC or communicate on behalf of the organisation in an apparent attempt to mislead supporters and disrupt advocacy efforts.

As highlighted in the press release, the organisations specifically warned partners and supporters not to engage with anyone using the name “Bay Zolla” or the email address BayZolla2963@outlook.com. The individual has allegedly been posing as a WUC staff member despite having no official connection to the organisation.

The press release further noted that all legitimate WUC staff members are publicly listed on the organisation’s official website, and urged recipients of suspicious emails or messages to verify their authenticity directly through official WUC communication channels before responding or sharing sensitive information.

The developments come ahead of the upcoming International Uyghur Forum (IUF 2026), jointly organised by the WUC and UZDM. According to the press release, the forum will mark ten years since the Chinese government began the mass internment of Uyghurs and other Turkic communities in East Turkistan.

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The event aims to strengthen international efforts toward accountability and global action on alleged human rights violations.

The press release stated that the timing and coordinated nature of these incidents are deeply concerning, particularly as the organisations prepare for a major international advocacy gathering. The WUC and UZDM said such attempts appear designed to spread confusion, intimidate participants, damage reputations, and disrupt international cooperation surrounding IUF 2026.

Reiterating their resolve, the organisations said in the press release that they are actively monitoring and documenting all suspicious activities.

The WUC and UZDM stressed that cyber harassment, impersonation campaigns, and coordinated disinformation efforts would not silence Uyghur voices or weaken international solidarity and accountability efforts.

(ANI)

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