Bhubaneswar: The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday had approved the first ever COVID-19 self testing kit for home use that will provide results within 30 minutes.

The single test use which has been made by Lucira Health, a California manufacturer has been granted emergency authorization for home use.

The company’s test allows users to self collect the nasal swab samples who are suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider.The sample is then swirled in a hand held test unit that can provide us results within 30 minutes or less. The unit’s light up display shows whether the person is positive or negative for the coronavirus infection.

While the COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

The approval of at home-self test can have a huge impact on the testing regime throughtout the United States.

