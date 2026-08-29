US uranium production more than triples in 2025 to highest level since 2017: EIA

Advertisement

New Delhi: Uranium concentrate production in the United States more than tripled in 2025 to its highest level since 2017, as increased exploration and development drilling pointed to a revival in domestic uranium activity, according to an analysis by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

US production of triuranium octoxide (U3O8), commonly known as yellowcake, stood at 2.1 million pounds in 2025, more than three times the 2024 output. U3O8 is a key intermediate in the nuclear fuel cycle and is produced after uranium ore is mined and milled. It is subsequently converted and enriched before being fabricated into fuel pellets and reactor fuel rods.

The increase in production was accompanied by a sharp rise in exploration activity. Exploration drilling aimed at locating and evaluating uranium deposits rose to 1,824 holes covering more than 1 million feet in 2025, compared with 1,324 holes and 0.6 million feet in 2024.

Development drilling, which is undertaken to determine the size, shape and grade of known uranium deposits, also increased. The number of development holes climbed to 3,708 in 2025, from 2,462 a year earlier, while total footage rose to 1.30 million feet, compared with 1.26 million feet in 2024.

Despite the increase in domestic production, US nuclear power plants remained heavily dependent on overseas uranium supplies. Operators of US civilian nuclear reactors purchased 46.9 million pounds of U3O8 equivalent in 2025, down from 55.9 million pounds in 2024.

Advertisement

The average price paid for these purchases, however, increased 11 per cent to $58.46 per pound, from $52.71 per pound in 2024, indicating higher procurement costs despite lower overall volumes.

Foreign suppliers accounted for the bulk of uranium delivered to US nuclear plants during 2025. Canada was the largest source, accounting for 32 per cent of deliveries, followed by Kazakhstan at 28 per cent and Australia at 15 per cent. In comparison, uranium originating within the US accounted for only 7 per cent of total deliveries.

The figures highlight a growing domestic uranium production base even as the US nuclear industry continues to rely predominantly on international suppliers for reactor fuel requirements.

(Source: ANI)