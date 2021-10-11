US, UK warn of attack on Kabul Serena Hotel

New Delhi: The US State Department and the UK Foreign Ministry have warned their citizens based in the Afghan capital of potential threats and attacks on the Kabul Serena Hotel and have asked them to stay away from it, Khaama Press reported.

A statement released by the State Department on Monday said: “Because of security threats at the Serena Hotel, we advise US citizens to avoid travelling to the hotel and the surrounding vicinity.

“US citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately.”

Both the Department and the UK Foreign Ministry said that there were threats of attacks from the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) terror group.

A luxury hotel in downtown Kabul, Serena Hotel has remained closed since the fall of the Afghan capital city to the Taliban on August 15.

Originally built in 1945, it is set in landscaped gardens, overlooking the city’s Zarnegar Park.

The hotel has been the scene of terror attacks in the past.

In 1979, US Ambassador to Afghanistan Adolph Dubs was killed inside a room in the hotel following his abduction.

(IANS)