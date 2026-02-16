US successfully airlifts next-generation nuclear reactor in historic C-17 mission

Washington D.C.: The US marked a major milestone in military logistics and nuclear energy technology by airlifting a next-generation nuclear microreactor into a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, marking the first air transportation of a nuclear reactor.

The U.S. Department of Energy reportedly conducted the historic operation along with the U.S. Department of Defense. The operation involved transport of a small, next-generation nuclear reactor, a so-called microreactor, out of California to Utah to test and evaluate it high-technology.

The officials confirmed that the reactor was not loaded with nuclear fuel, and all the safety and regulatory protocols were fully followed during the flight. The airlift showed how nuclear power systems could be deployed to remote or strategic sites and within a very short period of time.

Valar Atomics, a company involved in portable solutions of nuclear energy, developed the reactor. The microreactor, which is aimed at offering reliable and stable electricity over time, could serve military bases, disaster-stricken areas, and remote civilian systems where standard power stations are not reliable or not available.

The C-17 was used to transport the reactor because of its capability to carry heavy and sensitive cargo, as well as operating under shorter and less-developed runways. Defence officials reported that the mission demonstrates that microreactors can be transported fast over long distances, a feature that can redefine the energy resilience plans in the future.

According to experts, the breakthrough has the potential to change the way the U.S. military and its allies will think about energy security, especially in forward-deployed settings where fuel supply lines may be exposed.