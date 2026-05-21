US submits new ceasefire proposal, Iran’s deliberations underway

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Tehran : The US has submitted a new ceasefire proposal through Pakistan to bring the West Asia conflict to a permanent end, Al Arabiya reported, quoting diplomatic sources aware of the matter.

Iran is reviewing the proposal but has not issued an official response to the proposal as the mediators push to narrow the differences between the American and Iranian proposals.

As the negotiations continue, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has planned a visit to Iran. However, this plan hangs by a thread and will only proceed if Iran comes to terms with the new proposal, Al Arabiya reported.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran is pursuing negotiations with the United States “in good faith” even as it continues to view the US with “deep suspicion”.

Iran’s state media PressTV reported that Baghaei has received the US response to Iran’s 14-point proposal and is examining it, adding that the visit of Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran is meant to support and facilitate these exchanges between the two sides.

“At this stage, we are focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Baghaei said, underlining Tehran’s current priority in the negotiations, as reported by Press TV.

The Iranian spokesperson also said Iran’s key demands include the release of frozen assets, an end to what it called “maritime piracy,” and a halt to actions targeting Iranian shipping.

Baghaei reiterated that Tehran is engaged in the talks with “complete goodwill and seriousness,” while stressing that the United States must also demonstrate sincerity in the process.

He said the negotiations are taking place in an atmosphere of “deep distrust,” referring to what he described as Washington’s “very bad” record over the past 1.5 years.

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“Our eyes are open, and our Armed Forces are vigilant,” he said, adding that Iran cannot extend any trust or goodwill to the opposing side while continuing dialogue.

Dismissing reports of any US-imposed deadline, Baghaei called such claims “ridiculous,” asserting that Iran will continue to pursue its own interests irrespective of external pressure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi after he arrived for the second time this week and held talks and exchanged views with the Iranian Interior Minister and the President of our country.

ISNA reported that during the meeting with Naqvi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest regional developments and the status of indirect talks between Iran and the United States and the process of pursuing agreements and diplomatic consultations.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlet C14 reported that Pakistan’s attempt to lock the peace deal stems from its necessity to get out of an economic crunch.

According to the report by C14 citing sources, it was reported that Tehran and Islamabad reached an understanding under which Pakistan would help Iran secure a favourable deal.

In return, Iran would help Pakistan deal with its debt using the massive funds expected to flow after sanctions relief and a future agreement

The situation in West Asia is teetering on the brink of renewed conflict, even as multiple stakeholders push to close out a deal that will de-escalate the situation

(ANI)

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