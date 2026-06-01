US strikes Iranian military sites after drone incident

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New Delhi: Once again, a tense atmosphere in the Middle East prevails following American strikes against military installations in Iran over the past weekend, which the United States announced as acts of self-defense in response to an American drone being shot down.

American officials claim the attack was carried out at drone command posts and radar locations in Iran’s Goruk area and Qeshm Island in order to cripple its capacity to execute actions such as those leading to an American MQ-1 drone being downed over international waters.

The US maintains its drone was flying in international airspace at the time it was struck and called the strikes defensive and necessary to protect US personnel and property in the region.

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Iran, however, has refuted the US account of events and repeatedly accused the US of violating their sovereignty and regional security. This latest exchange is likely to increase tensions between Washington and Tehran in an environment of a fragile truce.

This latest encounter comes at a time when several armed clashes and diplomatic talks have put international bodies on edge over the possible eruption of wider conflict. In the opinion of analysts, any additional confrontations are likely to impact global energy supply and transport routes and stability in the region.

Though each side stands by its actions, the situation has been met with international appeals for measured restraint and communication in order to de-escalate this growing crisis.