US Special Envoy Sergio Gor to Visit Sri Lanka and Maldives for Strategic Discussions

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Washington DC: US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, is set to visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives from March 19 to 24 for high-level engagements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, Special Envoy Gor will meet with senior leaders to reaffirm the importance of the US-Sri Lanka relationship and strengthen collaboration in key sectors. “Special Envoy Gor’s meetings will further support US efforts to safeguard vital sea lanes and secure ports, reinforce mutually beneficial trade and commercial ties, and advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific for the benefit of both our peoples,” the US State Department said in a statement.

The visit underscores the United States’ commitment to reinforcing regional stability and security while fostering economic partnerships. Gor’s discussions are expected to focus on maritime security, trade, and investment opportunities, reflecting the growing strategic importance of Sri Lanka in the Indo-Pacific region.

In the Maldives, Gor will hold talks with senior government officials to reaffirm Washington’s dedication to bilateral relations. The engagements will focus on advancing security cooperation and exploring ways to support Maldives’ initiatives to strengthen its critical infrastructure and boost economic growth. The visit will also commemorate 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“The United States values its enduring partnerships with Sri Lanka and Maldives and our shared commitment to regional security and stability,” the statement added.

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By engaging closely with island nations like Sri Lanka and the Maldives, the US aims to promote a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and ensure the security of critical shipping lanes.

Officials in both countries are expected to discuss ongoing and future collaborations in areas such as port development, maritime domain awareness, and regional counterterrorism measures. The visits will also offer an opportunity to strengthen people-to-people ties and expand trade and investment links.

The trip highlights the United States’ broader strategy to deepen engagement with partners across South and Central Asia while supporting a stable, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

(ANI)