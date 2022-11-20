US: Shooting at gay nightclub leaves 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado

Washington: At least five people were killed while 18 others were injured in a shooting incident at a gay nightclub in Colorado on Saturday.

According to media reports, authorities received “numerous” 911 calls starting at 11:57 PM and responded to the scene that occurred at “Club Q.”

While speaking about the mass shooting, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez informed that the suspect was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who used a long rifle in the shooting.

A total of 39 patrol officers were pressed into services who detained Anderson Lee Aldrich at around 12.02 AM.

Meanwhile, Club Q, in a statement on social media, said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community” and offered condolences to victims and their families.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the statement said.