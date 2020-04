US sets new single day record with 884 COVID-19 deaths, death toll reached 4,757

US sets new single day record with 884 COVID-19 deaths, death toll reached 4,757

Washington: The death toll from COVID-19 in the US jumped by 884 over the past 24 hours, setting a new one-day record for the country, according to Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday evening.

So far, the total COVID-19 death toll the US reached 4,757, Xinhua reported.