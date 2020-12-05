US Covid-19 cases
(Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

US Sets New record With Single-Day Spike Of 225,201 Covid-19 Cases

By IANS

Washington: Setting a new grim record, the US reported 225,201 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic in the country, currently the worst-hit in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The new figure on Friday increased the overall caseload to 14,343,430, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update on Saturday.

In the same period, the country also reported 2,506 new fatalities, which increased the total coronavirus death toll to 278,605, according to the CSSE.

The two tallies are the highest in the world.

The country on Wednesday had set a world record of single-day case count, as 196,227 new cases were reported and hospitalizations exceeded 100,000 for the first time.

You might also like
World

Farmers in India have right to demonstrate peacefully: spokesperson of Antonio…

World

Global Covid-19 cases top 65.7mn, death toll crosses 1.51 million mark: Johns Hopkins

World

Additional 207mn People To End Up Into Extreme Poverty Due To Covid-19: UNDP

World

US Reports Record-High Daily Covid-19 Cases, Tally Tops 14mn

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.