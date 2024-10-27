US sends back a plane full of illegal immigrants to India

New Delhi: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that a plane load of illegal Indian immigrants were sent back to India by the United States(US) earlier this week. The immigrants were sent back via a chartered plane. According to sources, the deportation of illegal immigrants was a result of cooperation with the US on migration and mobility.However, the department did not clarify the number of immigrants or about where they came from in India.

The DHS reported that the US removed the Indian nationals who did not establish legal basis to remain in the country via a large-frame charter flight on October 22. The department continued to give effort to sustain the cooperation with the Indian govt and other international partners to reduce and deter irregular migration and jointly work to counter human smuggling.

The deputy secretary of Homeland Security Kristie A Canegall said, “Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise.” The senior official also added that DHS will continue to enforce the nation’s laws.

To reduce illegal migration, both the India and US worked together on migration and mobility. ” This is being done to create more avenues for legal migration from India to the US. The latest deportation of Indian nationals by a chartered flight is a result of this cooperation,” said an official, adding such deportations have been happening for several years.

According to DHS said, the department has removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries — including India since June 2024.