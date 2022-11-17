US Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage

Washington: The US Senate voted to proceed to debate on legislation that would codify same-sex marriage protections in the country.

Senators on Wednesday voted 62-37 to advance the measure, with a dozen Republicans joining with all Democrats in the chamber to support it, Xinhua news agency reported.

They are expected to vote again on Thursday to invoke cloture, potentially setting up a final vote by the end of the week.

The Respect for Marriage Act was introduced this summer after a conservative Supreme Court justice signaled rulings on marriage equality and contraception should be reconsidered.

The bill cleared the US House of Representatives, also with bipartisan support, in July.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to pass the legislation “quickly” and send it to his desk for signature.