US: Red, Blue states erupt alike in ‘No Kings’ protests

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New York: New Yorkers packed the streets around Times Square and marched past its famous billboards, holding signs and chanting slogans, as part of nationwide “No Kings” rallies – a protest against US President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

Throughout the day, crowds gathered to march, sing, dance and wave signs in major cities, suburbs and small towns across red and blue states, with huge marches taking place in Los Angeles and New York. A marquee event in Minnesota featured a Bruce Springsteen performance and a slate of high-profile speakers, as reported by CNN.

Demonstrators were seen chanting slogans, waving placards, and engaging in cultural expressions such as singing and dancing.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, large groups assembled at Embarcadero Plaza and marched toward Civic Center Plaza, displaying a mix of American flags and banners supporting various causes, including Ukraine and transgender rights.

A major rally took place in St Paul, Minnesota, featuring a performance by rock legend Bruce Springsteen, who described Minnesota as “an inspiration to the entire country”.

He also paid tribute to Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were killed by federal immigration agents earlier in January, this year.

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“Your strength and your commitment told us that this is still America, and this reactionary nightmare and these invasions of American cities will not stand,” Springsteen said as quoted by CNN.

Earlier this year, Alex Pretti and Renee Good were killed due to immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis, Minnesota, following which public scrutiny intensified against the federal tactics, making the incidents focal points in the broader national debate over immigration policy imposed by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, in West Palm Beach, Florida, around 50 supporters of President Trump reportedly engaged in verbal confrontations with demonstrators, highlighting tensions surrounding the protests.

Overall, the protests remained largely peaceful, with widespread participation reflecting continued public dissent over government policies and economic issues, CNN reported.

(Source: ANI)