US professor fired for asking 11 female students to remove shirts in class

Washington: A college professor in Maryland’s Montgomery College in United States has been fired for allegedly asking female students to strip their shirts during their class.

The professor instructed 11 female students to remove their shirts and asked to stay them in their sports bras as part of the class demonstration.

The incident took place at the Takoma/Silver Spring campus and was initially reported in October 2019.

According to Fox5 DC, the professor made inappropriate comments about their breasts and claiming it was related to medical assesment.

According to Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), such a request was utterly uncalled for, as there was no legitimate reason for clothing removal and the demand was totally unnecessary for the assessment.

Montgomery college immediately launched an Title IX investigation, put him on leave and then fired.

