US Presidential Election: Joe Biden drops out of race, declares Kamala Harris as new nominee

Washington D.C.: The present President of US, Joe Biden has dropped out of the US Presidential election 2024. He shared the decision of dropping out from the race on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

Biden took to his X handles and shared, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” the tweet further read.

After Biden informed about his decision, world leaders reacted to it. Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed gratitude to Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career. Herzog took to his X handle and said, “As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted, “We will always be thankful for President Biden’s leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “For us, reaching the goals of the special military operation [against Ukraine] is a priority, rather than the outcome of the US elections.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer tweeted, “I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people.”

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justice Trudeau said, “As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you.”

It is worth mentioning here that the 2024 United States presidential election will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election, set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.