US President Trump says: US sunk 9 Iranian ships, going after the rest

Washington: As tensions have continued to rise after the missile attacks by Iran on United States and Israeli bases. US Military forces have responded by destroying nine naval warships of Iran leading them to sink yesterday. This announcement was made by US President Donald Trump through his social media handle.

President Trump also added that they have also destroyed a large part of Iran’s Navy headquarters. Moreover, he also claimed that they will be looking for the other navy warships and destroy them as well.

Trump says, “They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea.” At the end he also states that Iranian Navy is performing very well.